Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 23/08/2021 and 25/08/2021

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

23/08/2021

FR0010259150

22594

83,3407

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

23/08/2021

FR0010259150

5558

83,2706

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

23/08/2021

FR0010259150

1830

83,5098

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

23/08/2021

FR0010259150

2018

83,2216

AQEU

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

24/08/2021

FR0010259150

17901

83,7122

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

24/08/2021

FR0010259150

2799

83,7790

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

24/08/2021

FR0010259150

896

83,9303

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

24/08/2021

FR0010259150

1412

83,7978

AQEU

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

25/08/2021

FR0010259150

8521

83,1305

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

25/08/2021

FR0010259150

469

83,0788

CEUX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

25/08/2021

FR0010259150

403

83,0800

TQEX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

44433

FR0010259150

264

83,0533

AQEU

 

