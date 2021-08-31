checkAd

JACQUET METALS SA Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights
exercisable at Shareholders' meeting

July 31st, 2021

23 022 739

32 777 612

A total number of 32 777 612 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 21 100 voting rights attached to the 21 100 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

