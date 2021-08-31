checkAd

Schneider to Become One of the Largest Battery-Electric Truck Fleets in North America

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today a major battery-electric truck (BEV) deployment as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.

Beginning in 2022, Schneider will add 50 Freightliner eCascadias — the truck manufacturer’s first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck— to its Southern California intermodal operations, making the organization one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America. Schneider has plans for more BEVs and route options.

Funding for the 50 BEVs was announced today as part of the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), which is sponsored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Energy Commission (CEC). The initiative is working to significantly increase the number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks available for goods movement while achieving necessary emission reductions.

“Schneider’s sustainability initiatives got a big boost when we were selected to participate in the state of California’s Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of our goal to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035.”

Since BEVs run on all battery power, CO2 emission production is zero no matter the distance, making a significant cut to the carrier’s carbon footprint. “We recognize the impact we can make through more significant innovation in fleet efficiency,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich. “Our primary sustainability focus is to minimize the environmental impact directly from our fleet.”

Schneider is already familiar with electric vehicle technology, having piloted an eCascadia for six months through Freightliner’s Customer Experience fleet. “Our drivers who tested the eCascadia really enjoyed it,” said Reich. “It’s a great driving experience.”

“It’s the close collaboration and co-creation with our customers like Schneider that allows us to bring the best products to market,” said Daimler Trucks North America Vice President of On-Highway Market Development Steve Mignardi. “After intensive testing we are now at the point of offering state-of-the-art electric trucks together with smart infrastructure solutions for our customers to electrify their fleets efficiently depending on market and application.”

To learn more about Schneider’s commitment to sustainability goals, visit Schneider.com/sustainability or to read Schneider’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit: https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility.

Note to the media: Soundbites, photos and b-roll are available at https://schneider.com/company/news/media-kit. Click on images and b-roll.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

