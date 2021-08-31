checkAd

Del Taco Strengthens Presence in Central California With New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

Experienced Franchise Group Commits to Five New Restaurants in the Central Valley

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced today a new franchising partnership with Bangars Management, led by Prabh Singh and Mandeep Bangar that will add five new restaurants to the Fresno, Calif market.

"We’ve been in the restaurant and retail industry for decades and have seen great success owning and operating scalable QSR restaurants and various convenience stores, particularly in the Central Valley. After months of research, we’ve found that Del Taco is a perfect partner to diversify our portfolio, which is something we’ve wanted to do for quite some time,” says Singh, Vice President of Bangars Management. “Del Taco’s emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients served in a quick and convenient format fits with our standards and ideals and we are thrilled to kick off this partnership.”

Singh and Bangar have more than 35 years of experience in the industry, having worked their way up through the family business ranks to ultimately lead the company which specializes in restaurant foodservice, fuel/convenience and real estate and property development. By partnering with Del Taco on an initial development agreement for five locations, the franchise duo will be the first to bring the brand’s new Fresh Flex look to the Fresno area.

“Bangars Management has a proven history of success with owning and operating multiple quick service concepts and leading those concepts to become the top in their category,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “They value their people, love what our fresh quality brand is all about and have a dedication to customer service just as we do at Del Taco, making us the perfect fit for their growing company. We’re proud to have partnered with them and are looking forward to seeing them expand the Del Taco footprint within the Central Valley.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

