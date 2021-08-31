Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, launches the construction of 17 photovoltaic units to supply Telefonica's facilities in Brazil

"After winning this major contract in December 2020, Helexia is launching the construction of 17 decentralised photovoltaic units that will supply its customer Telefonica. This deployment illustrates the strong synergies between Helexia and Voltalia", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Helexia , a distributed-generation and energy-efficiency specialist , will produce 60 megawatts for the Vivo mobile phone networks, a Telefonica brand. Helexia is a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energ ies .

Helexia is launching the construction of 17 decentralised photovoltaic units especially in the states of Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Parana for a total capacity of 60 megawatts. Commercial operation is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.

With this transaction, Telefonica is making progress in its sustainability strategy. Helexia's solar units will supply green electricity to the local facilities of Vivo, Telefonica's leading subsidiary in the Brazilian market, under a 20-years contract.

The synergies between Helexia and Voltalia were fully expressed in this first Helexia contract in Brazil. Helexia has deployed its expertise as a specialist in decentralised solar production units, while Voltalia brings its knowledge of the Brazilian market.

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.5 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

