Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, launches the construction of 17 photovoltaic units to supply Telefonica's facilities in Brazil

Helexia, a distributed-generation and energy-efficiency specialist, will produce 60 megawatts for the Vivo mobile phone networks, a Telefonica brand. Helexia is a subsidiary of Voltalia (ISIN code Euronext Paris: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies.

"After winning this major contract in December 2020, Helexia is launching the construction of 17 decentralised photovoltaic units that will supply its customer Telefonica. This deployment illustrates the strong synergies between Helexia and Voltalia", says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Helexia is launching the construction of 17 decentralised photovoltaic units especially in the states of Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Parana for a total capacity of 60 megawatts. Commercial operation is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.

With this transaction, Telefonica is making progress in its sustainability strategy. Helexia's solar units will supply green electricity to the local facilities of Vivo, Telefonica's leading subsidiary in the Brazilian market, under a 20-years contract.

The synergies between Helexia and Voltalia were fully expressed in this first Helexia contract in Brazil. Helexia has deployed its expertise as a specialist in decentralised solar production units, while Voltalia brings its knowledge of the Brazilian market.

