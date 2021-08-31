checkAd

Sword Group H1 2021 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/01/2021 au 30/06/2021

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

- 4,417 shares

- €586,794

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,081

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,429

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 51,112 shares for an amount of €1,881,589

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 59,296 shares for an amount of €2,189,423

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

- 12,601 shares

- €278,959.39

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.


Agenda
09/09/21 : Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am (CET) by webcast | Registration
25/10/21 : Publication of Q3 2021 Results


About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market
Euronext Paris - Compartment B
ISIN Code: FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices

CAC Small
CAC Mid & Small
CAC All-Tradable
CAC All-Share
Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu 

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment





Sword Group H1 2021 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/01/2021 au 30/06/2021Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:- 4,417 shares- €586,794- Number of transactions executed during the …

