

from 01/01/2021 au 30/06/2021



Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



- 4,417 shares



- €586,794



- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,081



- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,429



- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 51,112 shares for an amount of €1,881,589



- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 59,296 shares for an amount of €2,189,423



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2020, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



- 12,601 shares



- €278,959.39



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.





