Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB (publ) held 31 August 2021

Press release

Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB (publ) held 31 August 2021

At the Annual General Meeting and the statutory Board of Directors Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB today, resolutions passed included the following:

Determination of income statement and balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting approved the balance sheet and income statement as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of SEK 3.00 (1.50) per share. The record date for payment of the dividend was set as 2 September 2021. The dividend is expected to be distributed to shareholders by Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 September 2021.

Discharge the Board of Directors and the President from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the administration of the Company for the financial year from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Board of Directors

The meeting approved the Election committee’s proposal that the Board should consist of six regular directors.

The Meeting resolved to place SEK 2,550,000 at the disposal of the Board of Directors for the compensation of its members. The Compensation of the Board of Directors is allocated as follows: SEK 800,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 350,000 to each of the other directors. Additionally, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the following additional fees will be paid for committee work: Compensation Committee – SEK 75,000 to each committee director, and Audit Committee – SEK 75,000 to the Chairman.

Directors shall be able to invoice their Board fees through a wholly owned Swedish company or private business if current tax legislation allows for invoicing and provided that the Company will not incur any expense. If a director invoices his/her Board fee through a wholly owned company or private business, the fee shall be augmented by an amount equivalent to the statutory social security contributions and value-added tax.

Audit fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The current Directors Fredrik Börjesson, Charlotte Hansson, Henrik Hedelius, Malin Nordesjö and Jörgen Wigh were re-elected and new election of Niklas Stenberg.

