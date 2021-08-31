checkAd

Global Arena Holding to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021

New York, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021. 

Register here to attend the conference — GAHC presents at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487773&tp_key=d1578529 ...

Emerging Growth is considered a leading independent small cap media portal that provides high quality content for the emerging growth markets.  Emerging Growth also operates a business conference that offers public companies a convenient and effective way to present their value proposition and growth opportunities to the investment community through a live, interactive online event.

On September 1, 2021, the CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., Mr. John Matthews, will take the opportunity to expand on the information he provided shareholders during the Company’s most recent webinar, where he discussed important points regarding the upcoming September 7, 2021, Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.   At the Emerging Growth Conference, Mr. Matthews will also offer additional insight into the future of GAHC and give the investment community the opportunity to connect and interact with him and management in real time prior the Annual Stockholder’s Meeting. 

Mr. Matthews will be making his presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm (EDT)— time permitting, will also take questions from attendees.  Management asks that attendees actively participate in order to get the most from the Company’s presentation.

Global Arena Holding, Inc. will be presenting at 12:30 pm Eastern time for 30 minutes. 

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. 

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487773&tp_key=d1578529 ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

