EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2021 31-Aug-2021 / 18:07 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EEII posted a profit of CHF 1,453 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: loss of CHF 2,607 million). Gazprom shares - the only remaining portfolio investment - rose by 34%, riding on the sharp price increase for oil and gas during the reporting period. The net asset value of the EEII shares ("NAV") reached CHF 4.01 at the end of June 2021, which corresponds to an increase of 31 % since the beginning of the year.

As published in the ad-hoc announcement of April 6, 2021, the contractual agreement to take over the majority stake between Nacala Worldwide AG and the current main shareholder, Gehold SA, was extended to September 17, 2021 at the latest. As of the time of the publication of this half-year report, no further information is available on the status of the transaction

The entire half year results 2021 are at disposal under www.eeii.ch using the web-link - http://www.eeii.ch/reports/2021 for a data download.

Further information:



Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).

EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).

Language: English Company: EEII AG Alpenstrasse 15 6304 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 41 729 42 80 Fax: +41 41 729 42 29 E-mail: info@eeii.ch Internet: www.eeii.ch ISIN: CH0007162958 Valor: 940179 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1230240

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1230240 31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST