EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.08.2021   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2021

31-Aug-2021 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EEII AG publishes half year results as of June 30, 2021

EEII posted a profit of CHF 1,453 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: loss of CHF 2,607 million). Gazprom shares - the only remaining portfolio investment - rose by 34%, riding on the sharp price increase for oil and gas during the reporting period. The net asset value of the EEII shares ("NAV") reached CHF 4.01 at the end of June 2021, which corresponds to an increase of 31 % since the beginning of the year.

As published in the ad-hoc announcement of April 6, 2021, the contractual agreement to take over the majority stake between Nacala Worldwide AG and the current main shareholder, Gehold SA, was extended to September 17, 2021 at the latest. As of the time of the publication of this half-year report, no further information is available on the status of the transaction

The entire half year results 2021 are at disposal under www.eeii.ch using the web-link - http://www.eeii.ch/reports/2021 for a data download.

Further information:

Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).
EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1230240

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1230240  31-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

