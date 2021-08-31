checkAd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Company has Uniquely Valuable Assets, Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth
and Success in the Fast-Growing Industrial Sector

Monmouth Remains Open to All Available Options to Maximize Long-Term Stockholder Value

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) today announced that, based on a preliminary count of the votes cast at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), Monmouth did not obtain the necessary stockholder votes to approve the previously announced merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”). Monmouth remains open to all available options to maximize long-term stockholder value and realize the full potential of the Company’s high quality industrial portfolio.

“Maximizing value is our top priority at Monmouth and stockholders’ views play an important role in how we run our business and execute our strategy,” said Michael P. Landy, President and CEO of Monmouth. “While we recognize that stockholders have a wide range of views and differing time-horizons and tax considerations, we are disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote. We continue to believe in the merits of a transaction that offers Monmouth stockholders the opportunity to continue to participate in the growth of the industrial real estate sector.”

Mr. Landy continued, “With an attractive industrial-based portfolio, we are confident Monmouth is well-positioned for long-term growth and success in our industry. The accelerated rate of adoption of e-commerce has resulted in unprecedented demand for industrial properties, creating a compelling opportunity for stockholders to participate in the continued appreciation of our assets. Given the rapidly changing and expanding industrial landscape, we will remain disciplined and flexible in our consideration of potential strategic and financial alternatives to maximize long-term value for stockholders.”

The Independent Inspector of Elections will tabulate all proxies and ballots submitted at the Special Meeting and will certify the final results. Final results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission once the results have been certified, which Monmouth expects to occur within the next few days.

Monmouth’s Board of Directors will set a record date and meeting date for Monmouth’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Those dates will be announced shortly.

About Monmouth

