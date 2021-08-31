checkAd

Virtual Reality Executive Clark Dever Named VP of Product Management for Wrap Reality

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 18:11  |  53   |   |   

Dever previously architected VR and AR Solutions for the U.S. Navy and will now expand WRAP’s VR training platform powered by Amazon Web Services

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, has welcomed Clark Dever as the new Vice President of Product Management for Wrap Reality. Dever will be responsible for expanding Wrap Reality’s product team and building out the virtual reality (VR) training platform powered by Amazon Web Services.

“We are pleased to welcome someone with such a decorated background in the federal markets for both virtual reality and augmented reality,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “Clark brings experience both in building VR products and selling to government customers. He is a highly technically skilled and experienced operations management executive with proven success in driving process design, implementation, and personnel management on global projects.”

Dever has over seven years of experience building VR and augmented reality (AR) products and teams. Most recently, Dever worked as a Senior Product Manager at the Startup Accelerator company Techstars, building their Ecosystem Development programs that currently run in the United States, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Previously, Dever co-founded the AR division of the government contractor Research and Engineering Development LLC (RED-INC), which built VR and AR Solutions for the Aviation Maintenance Administration in the US Navy.

“WRAP has built an impressive team of industry experts who are well-positioned to bring the VR solution to the law enforcement, corrections, and private security markets worldwide,” said Dever. “The perfect time to execute is at the intersection of technological capabilities and market need. Virtual reality is a new technology coming into maturity, and with law enforcement in particular, there is a critical need to provide agencies year-round access for more cost-effective training. Given my defense background VR and AR and their training applications, I am confident that we can bring these tools that were once only financially viable to national governments to a price point accessible to local municipalities and private agencies globally.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtual Reality Executive Clark Dever Named VP of Product Management for Wrap Reality Dever previously architected VR and AR Solutions for the U.S. Navy and will now expand WRAP’s VR training platform powered by Amazon Web ServicesTEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...