Virtual Reality Executive Clark Dever Named VP of Product Management for Wrap Reality

“We are pleased to welcome someone with such a decorated background in the federal markets for both virtual reality and augmented reality,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “Clark brings experience both in building VR products and selling to government customers. He is a highly technically skilled and experienced operations management executive with proven success in driving process design, implementation, and personnel management on global projects.”



Dever has over seven years of experience building VR and augmented reality (AR) products and teams. Most recently, Dever worked as a Senior Product Manager at the Startup Accelerator company Techstars, building their Ecosystem Development programs that currently run in the United States, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Previously, Dever co-founded the AR division of the government contractor Research and Engineering Development LLC (RED-INC), which built VR and AR Solutions for the Aviation Maintenance Administration in the US Navy.



“WRAP has built an impressive team of industry experts who are well-positioned to bring the VR solution to the law enforcement, corrections, and private security markets worldwide,” said Dever. “The perfect time to execute is at the intersection of technological capabilities and market need. Virtual reality is a new technology coming into maturity, and with law enforcement in particular, there is a critical need to provide agencies year-round access for more cost-effective training. Given my defense background VR and AR and their training applications, I am confident that we can bring these tools that were once only financially viable to national governments to a price point accessible to local municipalities and private agencies globally.”

