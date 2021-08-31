checkAd

RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 18:20  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has named Steven M. Plumb, CPA, as its new CFO and WWC as its public auditor.Plumb most recently served as CFO as Artella …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has named Steven M. Plumb, CPA, as its new CFO and WWC as its public auditor.

Plumb most recently served as CFO as Artella Solutions, Inc., a private medical device company, and has served in a similar role at DirectView Holdings, Inc. (DIRV.PK), ProBility Media Corp. (PBYA.PK) and Bering Exploration, Inc. (BERX) and others. Additionally, Mr. Plumb is a former auditor with PriceWaterhouseCoopers and KPMG. Mr. Plumb has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Metrospaces CEO Oscar Brito is enthusiastic about what Plumb brings to the executive team.

"Steven has an amazing reputation as a financial leader and brings so much relevant experience to Metrospaces as we grow," explained Brito. "His work as CFO with tech-forward companies coupled with his big four experience make him a great partner for our current and planned financial goals."

Additionally, Brito has selected California-based WWC as their auditor. The forty-year-old firm was selected because of their impressive track record in PCAOB and Sarbanes-Oxley audit environments.

Brito cites positive growth metrics for the fiduciary changes.

"While we were originally slated to name a CFO during Q1 2022, our business, investments and operations are growing faster than was originally anticipated," explained Brito. "Investor transparency is a key financial tenet of Metrospaces, and this helps us ensure the highest standards for our shareholders."

Brito also hopes to re-list with the SEC following the next audit season.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Contacts:

Metrospaces Inc.
Kelly Hunter
khunter@sunwestpr.com
(972) 489-4361

SOURCE: Metrospaces, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662212/RETRANSMISSION-Metrospaces-Names-Ste ...

Metrospaces Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has named Steven M. Plumb, CPA, as its new CFO and WWC as its public auditor.Plumb most recently served as CFO as Artella …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030
Biotricity Completes Nasdaq Listing
University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...