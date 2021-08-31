checkAd

Cresval Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and interim MD&A relating to its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. These filings can be accessed on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces that Carlos Lau, who became a director of the Company at the most recent Annual General Meeting, is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information, please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Carlos Lau”

Carlos Lau
Director
Info@cresval.com

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.





