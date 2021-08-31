Orezone Announces Overwhelming Support for Approval of Resolutions at Special Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve the creation of a potential new control person of the Company, being Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (“RCF VII”) and the issuance by the Company to RCF VII of a secured convertible debenture, each as more particularly described in the Circular. Shares beneficially owned by RCF VII were excluded from the vote as required by the TSXV.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) announces that the matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated August 3, 2021 (the “Circular”), were considered and voted on by shareholders at the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021.

Mr. Patrick Downey, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the shareholder turnout and thank our shareholders for their support with 99.78% of the eligible shares voting in favour of the RCF VII resolution. With this vote secured, we now expect to close the Convertible Note Facility, the Senior Debt Facility, and the Silver Stream Agreement in September 2021”.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

