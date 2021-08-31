checkAd

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division Set to Launch Beta Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS"

TPT developed APP provides unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game coming in SeptemberSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division will Beta launch its Gaming Social Media App "VOICOPS". "VOICOPS" is the company's first gaming-focused APP and will offer a REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function providing a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in games and with audio "Chat ROOMS". The Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. "VOICOPS" features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and links to YouTube videos.

The initial gaming-focused platform "VOICOPS" will feature during its Beta launch will be Amazon's highly anticipated Med Evil New World video game. Amazon will release its Beta version on September 9, 2021 and TPT is planning its "VOICOPS" Beta launch a day earlier on September 8th to coincide with the Mid Evil New World's launch.

The primary benefit of "VOICOPS" will be the ease of finding audio or chat GROUP featured LIVE and real-time gaming platforms around the world. The Med Evil New World game currently does not have any features to handle this kind of in-game interaction. Most video game platforms do not offer this level of functionality. "VOICOPS" users will uniquely be able to open a public or private live audio room and show it in real time by server and LFG Looking For Group, Player VS Player, Dungeons, Questing, etc.

The "VOICOPS" app offers a live news feed where all the users can post articles, YouTube videos, photos about the games they enjoy and be a part of the Med Evil New World Community. YouTube content creators can also post YouTube video links and reach a larger viewing audience that are focused on the game's content. Companies (Guilds) can set up a presence in the company's "VOICOPS" app and offer recruiting, meetings with live audio, live presentations and plan large attacks on other factions.

Disclaimer

