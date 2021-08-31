checkAd

MEMSCAP – First Half 2021 Earnings

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced its earnings for the first half of 2021 ending 30 June 2021.

Revenue and consolidated earnings for the first half of 2021

In accordance with the previous quarterly press releases, consolidated revenue for the first half of 2021 amounted to 5.4 million euros (6.5 million US dollars) compared to 6.1 million euros (6.7 million US dollars) for the first half of 2020.

Consolidated revenue distribution by market segment, over the first half of 2021, is as follows:

Market segments / Revenue (M€)

For the 6 months

ended 30 June 2021

%

 

For the 6 months

ended 30 June 2020

%

 

Var. H1

(M€)

2021 / 2020

(%)

Aerospace

2.3

44%

 

3.1

51%

 

-0.7

-24%

Optical communications / Adaptive optics

0.9

17%

 

1.6

26%

 

-0.7

-42%

Medical / Biomedical

1.9

35%

 

1.2

20%

 

+0.6

+51%

Others

0.2

5%

 

0.2

3%

 

+0.1

+52%

Total

5.4

100%

 

6.1

100%

 

-0.7

-11%

(Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the avionics business (-0.7 million euros / -24% compared to the first half of 2020), the Group's leading market representing 44% of consolidated sales over the first half of 2021, was offset by the strong growth of the medical / biomedical business, whose sales increased by +0.6 million euros / + 51% compared to the first half of 2020. It should be noted that the avionics business is gradually recovering a normative activity level. Sales relating to this business thus increased in the second quarter of 2021 (+0.5 million euros / + 61% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and +0.2 million euros / + 17% compared to the second quarter 2020).

In addition, the optical communications sales were affected by the resolution of a technical incident at the Group's US plant and showed a decrease of -0.7 million euros / -42% compared to the first half of the year 2020.

* * *

MEMSCAP’s consolidated earnings for the first half of 2021 are given within the following table:

In million euros

Q1
2021

Q2
2021

H1
2021

 

Q1
2020

Q2
2020

H1
2020

Revenue

2.7

2.7

5.4

 

3.4

2.7

6.1

Standard products*

Custom products

2.2

0.6

2.0

0.6

4.2

1.2

 

2.2

1.2

2.1

0.6

4.3

1.8

Cost of revenue

(2.0)

(1.9)

(3.8)

 

(2.4)

(1.9)

(4.3)

Gross margin

0.8

0.8

1.6

 

1.0

0.8

1.8

% of revenue

28%

30%

29%

 

29%

29%

29%

Operating expenses**

(0.9)

(0.8)

(1.7)

 

(1.0)

(0.9)

(1.9)

Operating profit / (loss)

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.1)

 

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Financial profit / (loss)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

 

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

Income tax expense

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

 

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.1)

Net profit / (loss)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

 

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(Financial data were subject to a limited review by the Group’s statutory auditors. On August 31, 2021, MEMSCAP’s board of directors authorized the release of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements on 30 June 2021. Any apparent discrepancies in totals are due to rounding.)

* Including the dermo-cosmetic segment.
** Net of research & development grants.

The consolidated gross margin for the first half of 2021 was 29% of consolidated sales, thus a similar rate compared to the first half of 2020.

The amount of operating expenses of 1.7 million euros in the first half of 2021 is reduced by 0.2 million euros compared to the amount reported over the first half of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, the Group posted an operating loss of 0.1 million euros, a similar amount compared to the first half of 2020.

The net financial income is not significant for the first half of 2021 and 2020. The tax expense for the first half of 2021 and 2020 corresponded to the change in deferred tax over the period with no impact on the Group's cash position.

The Group therefore reported a consolidated net loss of 0.2 million euros for the first half of 2021 and 2020.

* * *

Evolution of the Group’s cash / Consolidated shareholders’ equity

For the first half of 2021 and 2020, the Group posted a positive EBITDA of 0.5 million euros. Cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2021 amounted to +1.0 million euros vs +1.3 million euros for the first half of 2020. Considering the cash flow consumed by investing activities (0.2 million euros) and the cash flow consumed by financing activities (0.4 million euros), the Group's net cash position increased by 0.4 million euros in the first half of 2021 compared to an increase of 0.9 million euros in the first half of 2020.

On 30 June 2021, the Group reported available liquidities at 4.8 million euros (31 December 2020: 4.2 million euros) including cash investments for 1.4 million euros (Corporate bonds) recorded under non-current financial assets and cash and short-term deposits for 3.4 million euros. Consequently, available liquidities increased by +0.6 million euros over the first half of 2021.

Current financial debt, including lease liabilities under IFRS 16, was 0.7 million euros on 30 June 2021 compared to 1.0 million euros on 31 December 2020.

MEMSCAP shareholders’ equity totalled 15.7 million euros on 30 June 2021 compared to 15.6 million euros on 31 December 2020, particularly due to favourable currency translation adjustments.

* * *

Analysis and perspectives

The acceleration of the deliveries related to the medical / biomedical business during the first quarter of 2021 enabled MEMSCAP to wait for the ramp-up of the avionics business expected and materialized during the second quarter of 2021. The combination of these two businesses allowed the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group to deal with this crisis without significant impact on its revenue and to post increased profitability.

The optical communications business, impacted over the first half of 2021 by the technical incident at the end of the previous year, benefited from an increase in its order book for the coming quarter.

The diversity of its businesses allows MEMSCAP to face the effects of such a major health and economic crisis and to continue to increase its available liquidity position, i.e., 4.8 million euros at the end of June 2021, particularly due to a positive EBITDA for the first half of 2021.

The potential impact of the pandemic remains very uncertain based on the current available information. MEMSCAP will continue to regularly assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

MEMSCAP pursues its strategy focused on avionics, medical and optical communications segments as well as increasing the flexibility of its production capabilities.

* * *

SFAF Meeting: September 7, 2021

Q3 2021 Earnings: October 26, 2021

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP’s products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com.

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris - Segment C - ISIN: FR0010298620 - MEMS.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

 

30 June
2021

 

31 December
2020

 

€000

 

€000

Assets

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment.................................................................................

1 565

 

1 693

Goodwill and intangible assets..................................................................................

7 297

 

7 305

Right-of-use assets....................................................................................................

5 487

 

5 486

Other non-current financial assets............................................................................

1 437

 

1 217

Deferred tax asset....................................................................................................

238

 

284

 

16 024

 

15 985

Current assets

 

 

 

Inventories...............................................................................................................

2 535

 

2 604

Trade and other receivables......................................................................................

2 295

 

2 558

Prepayments............................................................................................................

477

 

306

Other current financial assets...................................................................................

58

 

58

Cash and short-term deposits...................................................................................

3 353

 

2 952

 

8 718

 

8 478

 

 

 

 

Total assets

24 742

 

24 463

 

 

 

 

Equity and liabilities

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Issued capital............................................................................................................

1 869

 

1 869

Share premium.........................................................................................................

17 972

 

18 783

Treasury shares........................................................................................................

(133)

 

(133)

Retained earnings.....................................................................................................

(1 037)

 

(1 752)

Foreign currency translation.....................................................................................

(2 949)

 

(3 178)

 

15 722

 

15 589

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Lease liabilities.........................................................................................................

5 093

 

5 126

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings......................................................................

278

 

348

Employee benefit liability..........................................................................................

102

 

35

 

5 473

 

5 509

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade and other payables.........................................................................................

2 787

 

2 317

Lease liabilities.........................................................................................................

571

 

582

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings......................................................................

170

 

447

Provisions.................................................................................................................

19

 

19

 

3 547

 

3 365

Total liabilities

9 020

 

8 874

Total equity and liabilities

24 742

 

24 463

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

 

For the six months ended 30 June

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Continuing operations

€000

 

€000

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of goods and services.....................................................................................

5 382

 

6 073

 

Revenue.................................................................................................................

5 382

 

6 073

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales............................................................................................................

(3 811)

 

(4 307)

 

Gross profit............................................................................................................

1 571

 

1 766

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income..........................................................................................................

174

 

91

 

Research and development expenses......................................................................

(755)

 

(868)

 

Selling and distribution costs...................................................................................

(312)

 

(368)

 

Administrative expenses.........................................................................................

(816)

 

(768)

 

Operating profit / (loss)..........................................................................................

(138)

 

(147)

 

 

Finance costs..........................................................................................................

 

(75)

 

 

(77)

 

Finance income.......................................................................................................

50

 

92

 

Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations before tax.......................

(163)

 

(132)

 

 

Income tax expense................................................................................................

 

(47)

 

 

(50)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit / (loss) for the period from continuing operations........................................

(210)

 

(182)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit / (loss) for the period....................................................................................

(210)

 

(182)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic, for profit / (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros).........................................................................................

€ (0.028)

 

€ (0.024)

 

- Diluted, for profit / (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (in euros).....................................................................................

€ (0.028)

 

€ (0.024)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

 

For the six months ended 30 June

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

€000

 

€000

 

 

 

 

Profit / (loss) for the period......................................................................................

(210)

 

(182)

 

 

 

 

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

Actuarial gains / (losses)............................................................................................

--

 

--

Income tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss................................

--

 

--

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss............................................

--

 

--

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

Net gain / (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets..................................................

114

 

(181)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations..........................................

229

 

(726)

Income tax on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss.....................................

--

 

--

Total items that may be reclassified to profit or loss.................................................

343

 

(907)

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax............................................

343

 

(907)

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax.............................................

133

 

(1 089)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

 

(In thousands of euros, except for

 

Number

 

 

Issued

 

 

Share

 

 

Treasury

 

 

Retained

 

 

Foreign

 

 

Total

number of shares)

of shares

 

 

capital

 

 

premium

 

 

shares

 

 

earnings

 

 

currency
translation

 

shareholders’
equity

 

 

 

€000

 

€000

 

€000

 

€000

 

€000

 

€000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At 1 January 2020............................................................................

7 468 340

 

1 867

 

18 775

 

(131)

 

(1 204)

 

(2 601)

 

16 706

 

Loss for the period............................................................................

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

(182)

 

 

--

 

 

(182)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax....................

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

(181)

 

(726)

 

(907)

Total comprehensive income............................................................

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

(363)

 

(726)

 

(1 089)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury shares................................................................................

8 562

 

2

 

8

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

10

Share-based payment.......................................................................

--

 

--

 

--

 

(10)

 

--

 

--

 

(10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At 30 June 2020...............................................................................

7 476 902

 

1 869

 

18 783

 

(141)

 

(1 567)

 

(3 327)

 

15 617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At 1 January 2021............................................................................

7 476 902

 

1 869

 

18 783

 

(133)

 

(1 752)

 

(3 178)

 

15 589

 

Loss for the period............................................................................

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

(210)

 

 

--

 

 

(210)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax....................

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

114

 

229

 

343

Total comprehensive income............................................................

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

(96)

 

229

 

133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings offset with share premium...................................

--

 

--

 

(811)

 

--

 

811

 

--

 

--

Treasury shares................................................................................

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

--

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At 30 June 2021...............................................................................

7 476 902

 

1 869

 

17 972

 

(133)

 

(1 037)

 

(2 949)

 

15 722

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

 

For the six months ended 30 June

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

€000

 

€000

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net profit / (loss) for the year.......................................................................................

(210)

 

(182)

 

Non-cash items written back:

 

 

 

 

Amortization and depreciation................................................................................

591

 

582

 

Loss / (capital gain) on disposal of fixed assets.........................................................

31

 

(11)

 

Other non-financial activities..................................................................................

88

 

54

 

Accounts receivable......................................................................................................

212

 

361

 

Inventories...................................................................................................................

146

 

254

 

Other debtors...............................................................................................................

(127)

 

68

 

Accounts payable..........................................................................................................

229

 

(18)

 

Other liabilities.............................................................................................................

27

 

187

 

Total net cash flows from operating activities..............................................................

987

 

1 295

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of fixed assets................................................................................................

(56)

 

(413)

 

Proceeds from sale / (purchase) of financial assets........................................................

(111)

 

(185)

 

Total net cash flows from investing activities...............................................................

(167)

 

(598)

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings............................................................................................

--

 

500

 

Repayment of borrowings.............................................................................................

(104)

 

(79)

 

Payment of lease liabilities............................................................................................

(303)

 

(281)

 

Proceeds from issue of shares.......................................................................................

--

 

10

 

Sale / (purchase) of treasury shares..............................................................................

--

 

(10)

 

Total net cash flows from financing activities...............................................................

(407)

 

140

 

 

Net foreign exchange difference...................................................................................

 

12

 

 

65

 

Increase / (decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents.................................................

425

 

902

 

Opening cash and cash equivalents balance.................................................................

2 928

 

1 990

 

Closing cash and cash equivalents balance...................................................................

3 353

 

2 892

 

