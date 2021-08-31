World Finance Named One of New Mexico’s Top Workplaces in 2021

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of …

The independent award, presented by Albuquerque Business Journal in partnership with Energage, is based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of New Mexico's Top Workplaces in 2021 for the second year in a row.

World's mission is to "Get Back To The Good" and that extends beyond its customer experience to each of its Team Members as well. With an emphasis on creating a fun and engaging employee experience, World offers competitive benefit packages, encourages community engagement at local branches and provides management development training to Team Members to foster upward career growth within the company.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. We are so grateful to our Team Members in New Mexico for their hard work to serve our customers and their communities," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "Our goal is to create an environment where our Team Members feel supported and inspired each day and have ample opportunity to grow their careers."

World has 34 community-based branches that employ nearly 75 Team Members across New Mexico. World was also recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA, a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry and six regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), is one of the largest small- loan consumer finance companies in the nation, serving over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and operating more than 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states, World Acceptance Corporation offers the strength of a national financial institution with the personal service of a local neighborhood branch. Services include fixed rate and payment personal loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

