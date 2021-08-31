checkAd

World Finance Named One of New Mexico’s Top Workplaces in 2021

Autor: Accesswire
31.08.2021, 19:00  |  19   |   |   

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of …

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of New Mexico's Top Workplaces in 2021 for the second year in a row.

The independent award, presented by Albuquerque Business Journal in partnership with Energage, is based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

World's mission is to "Get Back To The Good" and that extends beyond its customer experience to each of its Team Members as well. With an emphasis on creating a fun and engaging employee experience, World offers competitive benefit packages, encourages community engagement at local branches and provides management development training to Team Members to foster upward career growth within the company.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. We are so grateful to our Team Members in New Mexico for their hard work to serve our customers and their communities," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "Our goal is to create an environment where our Team Members feel supported and inspired each day and have ample opportunity to grow their careers."

World has 34 community-based branches that employ nearly 75 Team Members across New Mexico. World was also recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA, a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry and six regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020 and 2021.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), is one of the largest small- loan consumer finance companies in the nation, serving over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and operating more than 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states, World Acceptance Corporation offers the strength of a national financial institution with the personal service of a local neighborhood branch. Services include fixed rate and payment personal loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Gallen
jgallen@laughlin.com

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662211/World-Finance-Named-One-of-New-Mexic ...

World Acceptance (S.C.) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World Finance Named One of New Mexico’s Top Workplaces in 2021 GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces 2021 Interim Results Industry and Finance Integration Achieves ...
Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
BCM Resources Corporation Announces Financing
Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030
Biotricity Completes Nasdaq Listing
University of Sydney Professor and Rheumatology Researcher David Hunter Joins Rapid Nutrition ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Management Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...