Ozop Energy Solutions Awarded Canadian Navy Contract

Contract awarded for two 1.875MW and 21KW Battery Chargers –
Canada’s Department of National Defense.

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order from Canada’s Department of National Defense (DND), Maritime Forces Atlantic for three Submarine Support Battery Charging Systems.

Two of the chargers are considered high-capacity Battery Chargers; 1.875MW, Input 4160Vac, Output 750VDC - 2500A. The third is a low capacity 21KW Battery Charger; Input 208Vac – 125Aac, Output 28Vdc – 700a. The contract value is $721,880 CAD ($572,450 USD).

“PCTI is very proud that DND has selected PCTI in support of the Canadian submarine maintenance program,” said Bill Yargeau, President, PCTI. “These will be some of the largest battery charging systems units used in this type of application. PTCI is ready and excited to successfully address the Canadian National Defense interest”.

“With new leadership in place, PCTI has really begun to thrive,” said Brian Conway, CEO of OZOP. “I’m really proud of Bill and his team as they build and nurture new and old relationships to tackle and overcome any and all challenges before them.”

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

For more information on OZSC, visit www.OzopEnergy.com. Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About DND, Maritime Force Atlantic

The Department of National Defense is the department of the Government of Canada which supports the Canadian Armed Forces in its role of defending Canadian national interests domestically and internationally. In the Canadian Forces, Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) is responsible for the fleet training and operational readiness of the Royal Canadian Navy in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions for industrial, military and sustainable energy sectors. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the company’s mission is to be the global leader for high-power electronics with the highest standard of reliability, quality, and continued innovation. Our customers include the U.S. Military and many of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers. For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Media Relations Contact - Ozop
Brian Hyland
Rubenstein Public Relations
212-805-3055
bhyland@rubensteinpr.com

Investor Relations Contact
The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
845-544-5112
www.the waypointrefinery.com





Disclaimer

