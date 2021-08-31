checkAd

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE NAT) – NAT Board Members buy NAT shares

Tuesday, August 31, 2021


Dear Shareholders and Investors, 


US based Board Member of NAT, Doug Penick, today bought 50,000 NAT shares at USD 2.30 per share. He holds a total of 125,000 NAT shares. Among other things, he has a background from Goldman Sachs for many years.

Doug Penick was elected to the NAT Board July 19th, 2021 at the NAT AGM. 

NAT Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee, Jim Kelly, is holding 175,000 NAT shares. Jim has background as managing editor of Time Magazine.

Earlier today, Alexander Hansson bought 100,000 NAT shares.

It is encouraging that Members of the Board have substantial shareholdings in NAT.

 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

  

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

