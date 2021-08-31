checkAd

Verizon Foundation donates $100,000 to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Verizon Foundation is making a $100,000 donation to the Foundation for Louisiana. Verizon’s donation will support the Hurricane Ida Relief Fund for Evacuation and Recovery to help Louisiana communities impacted by this week’s storm.

“The communities where we work and live are the lifeblood of our business. Supporting our customers, neighbors and friends during a crisis is what we do best,” said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “We are committed to helping Louisianans recover from this catastrophic storm.”

“We've been on the ground supporting public safety and emergency response operations and have seen the impact of this storm first-hand," said Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Public Sector for Verizon. "We know the recovery will require partnership from the public and private sector and stand ready to continue our support as we recover and rebuild."

“For 16 years, the Foundation for Louisiana has been a mission-critical philanthropy that ensures all Louisianans are included in designing an effective recovery in disaster and strengthening communities out of disaster time,” said Flozell Daniels, Jr., CEO & President, Foundation for Louisiana. “Verizon has been a stalwart partner in resourcing these efforts and holding a true commitment to Louisiana’s people. This is our second time working with Verizon to respond to our communities and we appreciate the consistent support.”

Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida by texting to donate to the following:

Text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. They have boots on the ground already and are preparing stations in safe zones in order to provide nutritious meals in this time of need to families, volunteers and anyone affected by the hurricane.

Text GIVE to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army National Corporation to help in rescuing those in need - supplying food, water, shelter, and vital resources. Your ongoing support helps them continue until the healing's complete.

For more information on Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ida, please visit our website: https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-response-hurricane-ida.

