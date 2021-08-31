Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight
The entry of Belzutifan (MK-6482) is expected to impact the Von Hippel–Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market dynamics tremendously
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Von Hippel–Lindau Disease Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Von Hippel–Lindau Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Von Hippel–Lindau Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Some of the key takeaways from the Von Hippel–Lindau Disease Market Report:
- As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Von Hippel–Lindau Disease treated cases were 11.5 K cases in 2020 in the 7MM, which are expected to grow throughout the study period 2018–2030. The USA accounted for the majority of the VHL Disease prevalent cases in 2020.
- Key clinical manifestations of VHL such as Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Central Nervous System (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic Neuroendocrine tumors (pNET)
- The VHL Disease therapy market space is currently dominated by surgical approaches owing to a lack of approved therapies. There is also a presence of off-label therapies such as Bevacizumab or Ranibizumab.
- The Von Hippel–Lindau Disease therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by the United States in 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in the study period 2018–2030.
- Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Von Hippel–Lindau Disease market space include Merck, Novartis, among others.
- The Von Hippel–Lindau Disease pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Belzutifan (MK-6482), DFF332, and others.
- The VHL market pipeline therapies are expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030).
- Von Hippel–Lindau Disease market size is anticipated to increase significantly due to an increase in upcoming novel treatment options, their potential in treating other tumor types as well, rapid advancements in molecular diagnostics in VHL Disease, and increasing awareness of VHL Disease Disease.
Download Von Hippel–Lindau Disease Market Snapshot report to understand which Von Hippel–Lindau Disease drug is going to capture the maximum market share @ Von Hippel–Lindau Disease Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast
0 Kommentare