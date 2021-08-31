checkAd

Ed Tech Leader Stride, Inc. Offers Support to Families Disrupted by Hurricane Ida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 19:34  |  36   |   |   

As communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is offering students across Louisiana and Mississippi with free access to its online private school K12 Private Academy.

Due to widespread power outages and extensive damage across the region, many schools have closed their doors for a prolonged period. Enrollment in K12 Private Academy will help provide academic continuity for families who need it most.

“At Stride, we are deeply saddened by the devastation and destruction caused by Hurricane Ida,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc. “Our hope is that this opportunity brings some measure of relief and comfort to families, students, and schools during this challenging time.”

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with a quality, inclusive choice for private school education in an online setting. As an accredited school, K12 Private Academy graduates earn a U.S. diploma accepted by schools, colleges, universities, and employers around the globe. The Academy offers rolling start dates every semester so students can enroll as late as October 20th without missing any classwork for the school year. The interactive and dynamic award-winning curriculum is aligned to meet state standards, and classes are delivered by state-credentialed teachers.

Families in the affected areas can call (855) 668-4732 for more information about this opportunity.

Online and blended schooling has provided a critical educational refuge following other large-scale crises. In 2016, when historic flooding in Baton Rouge required several school districts to close buildings for the remainder of the school year, Stride and its partner, Community School for Apprenticeship Learning, worked with the Louisiana Department of Education to make it possible for students in affected areas to enroll at Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy. In 2018, North Carolina Virtual Academy families who were forced to evacuate their homes after Hurricane Florence were also able to maintain consistency in their children’s education despite relocation, accessing the school’s curriculum online and staying connected with classmates and staff.

K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity around the world. Teachers receive specialized training to be effective in the online environment, and the school’s curriculum invites students to study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history, as well as a host of electives. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement options. For aspiring college athletes, K12 Private Academy is NCAA accredited.

Many families choose online and blended learning as an educational alternative when they have safety concerns such as bullying, or medical needs that require regular attention. Stride offers a range of resources, including district solutions, full and part-time public and private school enrollment, and domestic and international programs.

For more information, visit www.stridelearning.com or www.k12privateacademy.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ed Tech Leader Stride, Inc. Offers Support to Families Disrupted by Hurricane Ida As communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is offering students across Louisiana and Mississippi with free access to its online private school K12 Private Academy. Due to widespread power outages …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:30 UhrWe are WAVA! - Washington Virtual Academies Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Destinations Career Academy, and Insight School of Wisconsin Are Poised to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrHighpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan is Ready to Help All Michigan Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Pikes Peak Online School and Colorado Preparatory Academy are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Maine Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Students Ask Colleges to Prioritize Health & Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21 As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Is Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Kansas is Preparing to Start the New School Year Off Strong
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Destinations Career Academy of Oregon, Cascade Virtual, and Insight School of Oregon-Painted Hills are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten