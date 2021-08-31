New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that, as the result of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) recent guidance, released on April 12, 2021 relating to the accounting treatment of certain warrants issued in connection with special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) issuers, that the Company is conducting an analysis of the effect of the SEC’s guidance (if any) on the accounting treatment of its warrants. The Company’s conclusion as to the proper accounting treatment of its warrants (and corrective disclosures, if any) must be approved by its auditor, Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) before the Company can obtain Marcum’s consent to file its annual report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021 Form 10-Q”).﻿

The Company is currently conducting this analysis and, as such, is unable to timely file its Q2 2021 Form 10-Q until the assessment, and any modifications or restatements of the Company’s periodic reports, should any be necessary, are complete and accepted by Marcum. The Company notified Nasdaq of this requirement, and the resultant effect of delay in filing of its periodic reports, including its Q2 2021 Form 10-Q. The Company received notice from Nasdaq on August 26, 2021 that it may submit a plan to comply with its obligation to timely file periodic reports pursuant to Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1) and that it is currently not compliant with that rule on the basis of its inability to timely file its Q2 2021 Form 10-Q, which it intended to file on or prior to its due date of August 16, 2021.