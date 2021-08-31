Greene Concepts Donates 15,000 Bottles of Be Water to Assist Residents During Regional Water Shortage and Second Largest Single Wildfire in State’s History

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is honored to announce it has delivered 15,000 bottles of Be Water to California residents in need, who are persevering through a regional water shortage and the second largest single wildfire in California’s 171-year history.

California is experiencing both a severe water shortage and the large scale Dixie Fire , which has prompted California’s governor Gavin Newsom to proclaim a state of emergency as the fire has consumed trees, brush, grasslands, homes and vehicles across the state covering more than 750,000 acres .

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing and Regulatory, shares, “I want to express my deepest sympathy to the families who have suffered unimaginable loss from the devastating California wildfires. Greene Concepts is thankful for the opportunity to assist survivors as they are being permitted to return to their homes. Many of them reside in rural towns that do not have access to public water, relying solely on well water that has run dry. We hope that by providing for their most basic need, it gives them the opportunity to focus on healing.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Having lived in Fresno, California for years, I am well acquainted with droughts and wildfires, but I have not experienced anything like this. Greene Concepts is a company that is dedicated to helping people, and we are proud to lend our support with a donation of our BE WATER bottled water to survivors that do not have access to potable water. To deliver such a vital resource to my fellow Californians is an endeavor that is very important to me.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER ( www.bewaterbeyou.com ), to support total body health and wellness.

