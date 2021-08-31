checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2021 / 19:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: APMC-Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation and transfer of the limited partnership interest in APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, which holds 9,063,200 of the shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, as well as the shares in APM Verwaltungs GmbH by Udo Müller to APMC-Familienstiftung

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


31.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70006  31.08.2021 



Wertpapier


