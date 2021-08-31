LIG Assets, Inc. to Host LIGA 2021 - 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference on Monday, October 18th, 2021 at Historic Buck Lake Ranch

Additional conference details and the entire speaker list will be posted on its website at https://www.twitter.com/LIGAssets , and will be updated from time to time prior to the conference date.

Nashville, TN, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announces that it will host the LIGA 2021 - 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference on Monday, October 18th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm EST at the Buck Lake Ranch (BLR). Each speaker at the conference is a strategic partner of LIG Assets and has a financial stake in the Company or otherwise benefit from LIG Assets operations.

LIG Assets has confirmed that CEO Dakota Forgione, President Marvin Baker, Partner and Renowned Environmentalist Robert Plarr, various Strategic Partners and Joint Venture partners, to be announced later, will all speak at the conference. Additionally, Speakers will further attest to their relationship and commitment to the new management team at LIG Assets, its strategic plans, advanced products, current respective industry climate, and further enable attendees to understand how these diverse resources will combine to change the way we build, improve healthy living, extend life, save on utilities, and improve the environment.

It is anticipated that meetings scheduled in conjunction with the conference date will serve as a platform to initiate or expand agreements to further develop on new or current contracts. The size and scope of any significant agreements will be released in timely manner upon execution.

The conference is considered an "open house" as it will open its doors to anyone that wants to attend at no cost. However, since space is limited and lunch will be provided, we urge interested attendees to notify the Company, by email to marvin@bgtvdirect.com, if they plan to attend.

LIG Assets President Marvin Baker stated, "This will be our fifth annual Sustainability Impact Conference put on by LIG Assets, Inc. that will showcase our products, partners, strategic partners, and acquisitions that are establishing a foundation to grow LIGA and thus the return on investment for our valued investor base. If you are able, I highly urge you to attend because it will afford the opportunity to see the real manifestations of our varied yet connected operations." Baker continued, "To see these disruptive, game changing technologies and our amazing team explain and demonstrate this leading edge of their respective fields is an experience not to be missed and one that we are proud to present."