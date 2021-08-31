checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
31.08.2021, 19:50  |  59   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 28,05€
Hebel 6,17
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 38,69€
Hebel 5,84
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Company Information
31.08.2021

Vienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,
IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH
AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") has
decided to offer institutional investors up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN
AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, by means of an
accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to an
exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. The
Managing Board resolution dated 21 July 2021 on the exclusion of acquisition
rights of existing shareholders in case the sale of treasury shares is pursued,
which was published by means of inside information dissemination (adhoc
disclosure) on 21 July 2021, was approved by the Supervisory Board of the
Company on 10 August 2021.

The accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be initiated immediately. The final
number of treasury shares to be sold as well as the price per share will be
determined by the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG and announced after
completion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

In the placement agreement, the Company entered into a customary lock-up
obligation of 90 days towards the Sole Global Coordinator of the accelerated
bookbuilding, according to which the Company is obliged to refrain i.p. from
disposing of or issuing shares or instruments with conversion right in shares of
the Company against contributions in cash, unless the Sole Global Coordinator
consents.

Net sales proceeds shall be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growth
opportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger Piping
Solutions and for general corporate purposes.


Zwtl.: Disclaimer

As a publication pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/
2014, pursuant to section 9 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, this
information replaces the publication pursuant to section 4 para 2 of the
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018.
Seite 1 von 3
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Continental, DPD Schweiz und Futuricum setzen mit Weltrekord ein Zeichen für E-Mobilität ...
Neuer Ford E-Transit feiert öffentliches Europa-Debüt auf der Nutzfahrzeugshow in ...
Saltletts PausenCracker holt Lorenz aus der Werbepause - Erfolgsbilanz für Knabber-Innovation ...
Beunruhigend / Kommentar von Karl Schlieker zur Inflation
Arbeitgeber-Präsident dringt auf 2G-Regeln in Betrieben - Kirchhoff: Ungeimpfte müssen Einschränkungen hinnehmen
WatchBox investiert in den unabhängigen Schweizer Uhrenhersteller De Bethune
50 Jahre BAföG: Weniger geförderte Personen, Förderbeträge steigen
Bertelsmann erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 operatives Rekordergebnis
Zwiebelsuppe, Kommentar zur DZ Bank von Silke Stoltenberg
Hartz IV 2022: Geplante Erhöhung gleicht Rekordstrompreise nicht aus (FOTO)
Titel
Erster Spatenstich für den Schwarz-Projekt-Campus (FOTO)
Ethereum 2.0 Staking einfacher und lohnender gemacht mit Matrixport's First-Mover "ETH 2.0 ...
Coinbase und BIG geben Partnerschaft bekannt
Visa Mobile Payment Monitor 2021: Kontaktloses Bezahlen wird zum Standard, mobil legt weiter zu (FOTO)
Politik/Wirtschaft / Abellio noch früher auf dem Abstellgleis - Zugbetreiber geht das Geld aus
CAMELOT als globaler Vorreiter im Supply Chain Management bestätigt
Fairtrade Zertifizierung | Wie funktioniert Fairtrade?
SKODA AUTO produziert 100.000stes iV-Fahrzeug (FOTO)
Bauwirtschaft: IG BAU verliert Augenmaß - Tarifverhandlungen erneut vertagt
Glasfaser für alle - Kooperationsvereinbarung für das Giganetz "Made in ...
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:26 UhrAktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17:43 UhrEANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EANS-Stimmrechte: Wienerberger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wienerberger AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
23.08.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Fest - Titel aus der Ölbranche stark nachgefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Wienerberger: Starker Jahresauftakt
4investors | Kommentare
19.08.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX rutscht 2,17 Prozent ins Minus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.08.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Verluste zum Wochenbeginn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.08.21Wienerberger Aktie – Global Player mit Tradition
Aktienfinder.Net | Kommentare