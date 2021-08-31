--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information31.08.2021Vienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTHAFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BEPROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") hasdecided to offer institutional investors up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISINAT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, by means of anaccelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to anexclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. TheManaging Board resolution dated 21 July 2021 on the exclusion of acquisitionrights of existing shareholders in case the sale of treasury shares is pursued,which was published by means of inside information dissemination (adhocdisclosure) on 21 July 2021, was approved by the Supervisory Board of theCompany on 10 August 2021.The accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be initiated immediately. The finalnumber of treasury shares to be sold as well as the price per share will bedetermined by the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG and announced aftercompletion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.In the placement agreement, the Company entered into a customary lock-upobligation of 90 days towards the Sole Global Coordinator of the acceleratedbookbuilding, according to which the Company is obliged to refrain i.p. fromdisposing of or issuing shares or instruments with conversion right in shares ofthe Company against contributions in cash, unless the Sole Global Coordinatorconsents.Net sales proceeds shall be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growthopportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger PipingSolutions and for general corporate purposes.Zwtl.: DisclaimerAs a publication pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, pursuant to section 9 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, thisinformation replaces the publication pursuant to section 4 para 2 of theAustrian Publication Regulation 2018.