EANS-Adhoc Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
31.08.2021
Today, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (FN 77676f; the "Company") has
decided to offer institutional investors up to 2,500,000 treasury shares (ISIN
AT0000831706), i.e. up to 2.2% of the Company's share capital, by means of an
accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to an
exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. The
Managing Board resolution dated 21 July 2021 on the exclusion of acquisition
rights of existing shareholders in case the sale of treasury shares is pursued,
which was published by means of inside information dissemination (adhoc
disclosure) on 21 July 2021, was approved by the Supervisory Board of the
Company on 10 August 2021.
The accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be initiated immediately. The final
number of treasury shares to be sold as well as the price per share will be
determined by the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG and announced after
completion of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.
In the placement agreement, the Company entered into a customary lock-up
obligation of 90 days towards the Sole Global Coordinator of the accelerated
bookbuilding, according to which the Company is obliged to refrain i.p. from
disposing of or issuing shares or instruments with conversion right in shares of
the Company against contributions in cash, unless the Sole Global Coordinator
consents.
Net sales proceeds shall be used, amongst others, to take advantage of growth
opportunities in water and energy management within Wienerberger Piping
Solutions and for general corporate purposes.
