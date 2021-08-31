Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on July 2, 2021 (the "2 July Announcement"), the entry into a restructuring implementation deed (the "RID") by, among others, the joint provisional liquidators of SeaMex Ltd. (in provisional liquidation) ("SeaMex"), and the refinancing of the SeaMex senior secured bank debt by the issuance of new senior secured notes (the "New SeaMex Notes"). SeaMex is a 50/50 joint venture entered into by one of the Issuer's subsidiaries, Seadrill JU Newco Bermuda Ltd. These are the next key steps in the restructuring of SeaMex. For further details on the SeaMex restructuring, please refer to the 2 July Announcement.

The RID sets out the steps required to implement the SeaMex restructuring. A key step in the RID is the sale of the assets of SeaMex out of provisional liquidation to a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer ("NewCo"). The share purchase agreement, which will effect this sale, is in agreed form and is expected to be entered into by the relevant parties shortly.