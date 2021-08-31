checkAd

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on July 2, 2021 (the "2 July Announcement"), the entry into a restructuring implementation deed (the "RID") by, among others, the joint provisional liquidators of SeaMex Ltd. (in provisional liquidation) ("SeaMex"), and the refinancing of the SeaMex senior secured bank debt by the issuance of new senior secured notes (the "New SeaMex Notes").  SeaMex is a 50/50 joint venture entered into by one of the Issuer's subsidiaries, Seadrill JU Newco Bermuda Ltd.  These are the next key steps in the restructuring of SeaMex. For further details on the SeaMex restructuring, please refer to the 2 July Announcement.

The RID sets out the steps required to implement the SeaMex restructuring.  A key step in the RID is the sale of the assets of SeaMex out of provisional liquidation to a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer ("NewCo"). The share purchase agreement, which will effect this sale, is in agreed form and is expected to be entered into by the relevant parties shortly.

The key terms of the share purchase agreement and related documentation include:

  • SeaMex sells substantially all of its assets to NewCo in return for:       
    • NewCo assuming substantially all of SeaMex's liabilities
    • Release of the guarantee provided by SeaMex in respect of the New SeaMex Notes, with NewCo acceding as guarantor in respect of the New SeaMex Notes
    • Release of a substantial part of certain debt owed by SeaMex to one of the Issuer's indirect subsidiaries, Seadrill SeaMex SC Holdco Limited ("SC Holdco"), with a material amount remaining owing by SeaMex as part of the agreed implementation steps
  • Certain other customary provisions including certain releases and indemnities from the SeaMex group in relation to the SPA
  • The completion of the sale is subject to certain customary conditions, including certain antitrust approvals

In addition, as part of the steps set out by the RID, certain of the debt owed by SeaMex to SC Holdco is being accelerated as part of the orderly implementation of the SeaMex restructuring given the objective to release a substantial part of this debt as partial consideration for the sale of the SeaMex assets. The RID also contains certain customary provisions, including certain customary releases.

