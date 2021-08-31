AirBoss Completes Acquisition of Ace Elastomer

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today the successful closing of the previously-announced acquisition of 100% ownership of Ace Elastomer, Inc. (“Ace”) for US$42.5 million in cash.

Ace, a leading custom rubber compounder with facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Chicago, Illinois, will become part of the Company’s AirBoss Rubber Solutions (“ARS”) segment. The addition of Ace propels ARS into a market leading position in color and specialty compounding while providing immediate access to a customer-base in the U.S. South and Mid-West. Ace’s founder, Russell Foster, and his management team will remain with Ace in their current capacities following closing of the acquisition.