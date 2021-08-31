5G Empowering the Media Transformation

On August 30, 2021, the forum of the World 5G Convention themed on 5G Accelerating and Empowering the New Development of Media Convergence was held in Yizhuang, Beijing. This forum is co-sponsored by Science and Technology Daily and China International Publishing Group. Guests from media, academia and industry at home and abroad gathered together to discuss how 5G technology accelerates the new development of media convergence by showing new cases and predicting new trends.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Publishing Group, said 5G technology should be used to improve the ability of international communication, and proposed four suggestions. Firstly, the sharing of 5G technology should be actively promoted to improve the common well-being of mankind. Secondly, the application of multi-scene technology should be accelerated. Thirdly, the mechanisms compatible with the media convergence development should be built. Fourthly, the sci-tech achievements should be fully used to enhance the ability of international communication.

Li Ping, a member of CPC of Ministry of Science and Technology and president of Science and Technology Daily, stressed that media convergence is essentially an inevitable result of sci-tech development. The mainstream media are expected to deeply integrate traditional media and new media, build a community of media convergence, and provide industry standards for the future development.

Li Ping said that Science and Technology Daily has been paying close attention to the development of 5G technology, and voicing the Chinese opinions in the global stage. At present, the international opinions on the issues such as virus-tracing and digital security are complicated. In the face of intertwined situations between the known and unknown, the new mainstream media empowered by new technologies are required to maintain a correct stance and a clear mind in international communication. This will become a topic of the times that everyone need to think deeply and actively answer.