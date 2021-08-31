P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) (the "Company") today announced the final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding …

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, the Company has accepted for purchase a total of 272,405 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 2.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares (as adjusted for the Company's previously announced 2-for-1 forward split of its common stock in the form of a 100% stock dividend paid on August 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 30, 2021), at a purchase price of $37.00 per share. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer will be made promptly, at a total cost to the Company of $10,078,985, excluding fees and expenses related to the offer.

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) (the "Company") today announced the final results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer to repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock, which expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare"), the depositary for the tender offer, an aggregate of 272,405 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the final purchase price of $37.00 per share. The Company will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase and return to tendering shareholders any shares tendered and not purchased.

The total amount of shares purchased in the tender offer reflects the Company's right to increase the tender offer by up to two percent of the Company's outstanding shares. The Company expects to have approximately 11,180,081 shares of its common stock outstanding immediately following consummation of the tender offer.

The Company may purchase additional shares in the future in the open market subject to market conditions and through private transactions, tender offers or otherwise. Under applicable securities laws, however, the Company may not repurchase any shares until September 13, 2021. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases in the future will depend on many factors, including the number of shares purchased in this tender offer, its business and financial performance and situation, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.