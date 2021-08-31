checkAd

Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

31.08.2021   

Matillion acknowledged for completeness of vision and ability to execute

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a  Niche Player in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools* for Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader. This is Matillion's second consecutive year placing in the report, which evaluates the company based on specific criteria that analyze its overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Matillion

The 2021 Magic Quadrant identified 18 providers, evaluated on 15 distinct criteria. The report recognizes Matillion as a Niche Player. As per Gartner, "Niche Players are known for solving one part of the data integration problem well through a targeted solution."

"The last year tested organizations' ability to adapt and accelerate digital transformations. The need for faster time to insights, products, and business value has never been greater, and Matillion powers the data integration required to make these advancements possible," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "We are proud to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and we plan to continue moving up and to the right in the Magic Quadrant. This recognition validates our strategy and commitment to supporting our customers' journeys to modern analytics and helping organizations solve data integration challenges in the cloud."

We know Magic Quadrant reports to be a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools here. More information on Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader can be found at www.matillion.com.

About Matillion
Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham ZaidiSharat MenonRobert ThanarajEric ThooNina Showell, 25 August 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact: Inkhouse Team, matillion@inkhouse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775068/Matillion_Logo.jpg




