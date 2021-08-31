checkAd

First Half 2021 for PLAY, More Robust than Expected

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 20:39  |   |   |   

First Half 2021 for PLAY, More Robust than Expected

  • Operation begins in a secure and efficient manner 
  • Cash position stronger than planned
  • Leasing six new aircraft - a major milestone in securing future fleet at terms better than anticipated in business plan
  • Positive demand trends and outlook
  • PLAY carried more than 17,300 passengers in August, which almost doubled the number of passengers carried in July
  • Focus is now on preparing for the hub-and-spoke operation in spring 2022 and adding destinations in North America and Europe

The second quarter for PLAY set the scene for a strong buildup with organizational capacity, technological infrastructure, and the necessary licenses. In April, PLAY raised USD 47.0 million through private placement and in June, three aircraft commenced scheduled flights under favorable power-by-the-hour lease terms.

After receiving the Air Operator Certificate and launching ticket sales, there was strong demand making PLAY’s first summer schedule a success.

PLAY further solidified its funding in June, raising USD 34.9 million through an Initial Public Offering and is now listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland.

The financials for first half reflect PLAY’S successful start of operations. The cash position is more robust than estimated as terms on credit card settlements are more favorable than anticipated. These improved terms reflect the solid financial position of the company and a successful start of operations.  

Positive Demand Trends Support Buildup

PLAY’s first full operational month in July was a success achieving the main objective of safe and reliable operations with a strong focus on passenger satisfaction.

However, frequent changes to governmental travel restrictions and new COVID-19 cases negatively influenced demand and utilization in the short term.

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Iceland in mid-July subdued a positive trend in demand from Iceland. A number of customers took advantage of PLAY´s flexible terms and rescheduled their travel dates. For PLAY, this meant a transfer of income and load in time, without loss of revenue. For its first month of flight operation PLAY carried 9,899 passengers and the load factor was 41.7%.

August showed a promising trend as ticket sales increased and the outbound market recovered. Load factor in August was 46.4%, and PLAY carried more than 17,300 passengers, almost double the number of passengers carried in July. These numbers reflect increased demand from Icelandic customers following the decrease of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The load factor is expected to rise in September for the second consecutive month.

Fleet Expansion to Ten Aircraft at Lower Prices Than Expected  

Another significant milestone was that PLAY signed two Letters of Intent (LOI’s) with two major international aircraft lessors in August.

These arrangements increase PLAY’s fleet size from three to nine aircraft in spring 2023 and PLAY is in final negotiations to lease the tenth aircraft. Lease terms are better than anticipated in PLAY’s business plan.

The first LOI is for two new A320neo aircraft, manufactured in 2020. The aircraft will be delivered in the first quarter 2022.

The second LOI is for three A320neo and one A321neo 2023 aircraft, which will come into operation in spring 2023. All four aircraft will be delivered new directly from Airbus to PLAY through the lessor.

With these arrangements, PLAY is taking advantage of favorable terms in the current market and will have six aircraft in its fleet in spring 2022 in time for the hub-and-spoke operation between North America and Europe.

Negotiations for additions to the fleet for 2024 and 2025 are ongoing, bringing the total fleet to 15 aircraft by 2025.

Hub-and-Spoke Operation a Major Step from Point-to-Point Operation

The first half report clearly illustrates that PLAY is on track to launch operation to North America in 2022, and the priority for the coming months is preparation for this significant step.

PLAY is currently employing 131 people and the expansion will require further hiring of around 150-200 people.

Webcast, September 1 2021

CEO Birgir Jónsson and CFO Þóra Eggertsdóttir will present the company’s results on Wednesday, September 1, at 8:30 a.m. The presentation will be streamed via webcast followed by a live Q&A session in Icelandic at https://flyplay.com/investor-relations. Questions may be asked in writing during the presentation.

The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on PLAY’s investor relations website: https://flyplay.com/investor-relations.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Half 2021 for PLAY, More Robust than Expected First Half 2021 for PLAY, More Robust than Expected Operation begins in a secure and efficient manner Cash position stronger than plannedLeasing six new aircraft - a major milestone in securing future fleet at terms better than anticipated in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Nanotech Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Arrangement with Meta ...
Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
StoneCo Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
WISeKey Joins Forces with Polygon, a Full-Stack Ethereum Scaling Solution to Offer Trusted NFT ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Fountain Asset Corp. Announces its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Junshi Biosciences Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...