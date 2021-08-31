Humana Foundation Donates $50,000 in Relief Efforts for Those Impacted by Flooding in Tennessee

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $50,000 in relief efforts for those impacted by recent flooding across Tennessee. This giving is part of The Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities in crisis through Disaster Philanthropy.

On August 21st, the Tennessee counties of Humphreys, Dickson, Houston and Hickman experienced 14 inches of rainfall over a six hour period. The speed of this significant rainfall caused severe flooding that has taken over 20 lives, injured roughly 200 and destroyed at least 270 homes. In response, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activated the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to assist those impacted by the flooding. The Humana Foundation donated $50,000 to the fund to help the relief efforts go further in affected communities. Money contributed to the fund will be disbursed through grants to nonprofits supporting relief and restoration in areas of Middle Tennessee affected by the severe storms and floods. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the extreme and sudden flooding that took place in Central Tennessee,” said The Humana Foundation interim CEO Caraline Coats. “We are grateful for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s rapid activation in making sure those in need receive support from trusted community organizations.”

In times of need, The Humana Foundation partners with organizations and sends disaster relief funding to address these needs, especially as they relate to The Humana Foundation’s areas of focus, with food and financial security at the forefront in emergency situations.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., The Humana Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of each person, each community, the environment, and the collective healthcare system.

