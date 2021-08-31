checkAd

Humana Foundation Donates $50,000 in Relief Efforts for Those Impacted by Flooding in Tennessee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 21:08  |  24   |   |   

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $50,000 in relief efforts for those impacted by recent flooding across Tennessee. This giving is part of The Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities in crisis through Disaster Philanthropy.

On August 21st, the Tennessee counties of Humphreys, Dickson, Houston and Hickman experienced 14 inches of rainfall over a six hour period. The speed of this significant rainfall caused severe flooding that has taken over 20 lives, injured roughly 200 and destroyed at least 270 homes. In response, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee activated the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to assist those impacted by the flooding. The Humana Foundation donated $50,000 to the fund to help the relief efforts go further in affected communities. Money contributed to the fund will be disbursed through grants to nonprofits supporting relief and restoration in areas of Middle Tennessee affected by the severe storms and floods. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the extreme and sudden flooding that took place in Central Tennessee,” said The Humana Foundation interim CEO Caraline Coats. “We are grateful for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s rapid activation in making sure those in need receive support from trusted community organizations.”

In times of need, The Humana Foundation partners with organizations and sends disaster relief funding to address these needs, especially as they relate to The Humana Foundation’s areas of focus, with food and financial security at the forefront in emergency situations.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., The Humana Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of each person, each community, the environment, and the collective healthcare system.



Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Foundation Donates $50,000 in Relief Efforts for Those Impacted by Flooding in Tennessee The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is donating $50,000 in relief efforts for those impacted by recent flooding across Tennessee. This giving is part of The Foundation’s commitment to supporting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:00 UhrTexas A&M University Mays Business School and Humana to Launch Fifth Annual Healthcare Analytics Case Competition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Humana Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Humana Completes Acquisition of Kindred at Home
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Humana Completes Aggregate $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Humana’s Sue Schick Appointed President of Company’s Group, Military and Specialty Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten