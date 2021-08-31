Icelandair’s Winter Schedule adjusted to expected demand

checkAd

Over the past weeks and months, Icelandair has been ramping up its operations in line with demand which is gradually recovering. The company has now adjusted its winter schedule for 2021-2022 with 25 destinations in its international network, in Europe and North America, and 160 departures a week from Iceland during this period. The current status of the pandemic and continued travel restrictions have resulted in slightly lower demand than anticipated when Icelandair Group’s results for the second quarter were published. At that time, the Company expected capacity in the fourth quarter 2021 to reach 70-80% of the company's 2019 production. A steady ramp-up is expected to continue through Q4 and into 2022 and the Company’s winter schedule currently counts for capacity of around 65% of its 2019 production and around 75% of its 2019 capacity in Q1 2022. In comparison, the capacity level in August was 50% of the capacity level in August 2019.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair Group:

„We have been able to steadily ramp up our operations over the past weeks. We expect this development to continue into the winter although we have adjusted our schedule to current demand. The key strength of Icelandair remains our flexibility to be able to adapt quickly to the situation in our markets at any given time.“

