Marel Changes to market making agreements on Nasdaq Iceland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 21:18  |  21   |   |   

Changes have been made to market making agreements with Íslandsbanki hf. and Kvika banki hf. for shares in Marel hf. on Nasdaq Iceland. The changes are due to the implementation of MiFIDII into Icelandic law and are valid as of 1 September 2021.

The bid-ask spread shall be determined with reference to the tick size table of Nasdaq Iceland hf. as it is at any given time with the bid-ask spread as close to 1.5% as possible but not below 1.45%. The market makers are permitted to go below the aforementioned bid-ask spread in case of circumstances due to the tick size table of Nasdaq Iceland hf.

Before the changes the maximum bid-ask spread was 1.5%. The agreements are otherwise unchanged since 5 January 2021.

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.





