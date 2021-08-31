checkAd

PowerSchool Honored with Several Top Industry Awards for Innovative Solutions that Help Move Education Forward

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) announced today it has been recognized by multiple leading industry award programs for its commitment to providing schools and districts flexible, unified solutions and its outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to drive better student outcomes. In addition to solution focused awards, PowerSchool stood out as the only K-12 education technology company featured alongside the world’s premier software companies on The Software Report’s list of Top 100 Software Companies and PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati was named 2021 EdTech CEO of the Year by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

Award recognition includes:

“At PowerSchool, our unified solutions work together to connect students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student learning outcomes,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “We’re proud to receive these recognitions for providing integrated, unified solutions that support schools and districts with the tools they need to support educators and move education forward.”

PowerSchool is proud to have also been recognized with recent industry awards including:

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

