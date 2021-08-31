checkAd

FOX Business Network’s Kudlow Scores First Program Win Over CNBC Since Show Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 21:43  |  15   |   |   

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Kudlow (weekdays 4 PM/ET) closed out the month of August, marking its first ever win over CNBC’s Closing Bell with 192,000 total viewers, up 5 percent over CNBC, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network delivered six of the top 15 business news programs for the month.

Hosted by Larry Kudlow, FBN’s post-market program Kudlow, which launched earlier this year, ended August with its second highest rated month ever, nabbing 192,000 total viewers. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market open program Varney & Co. delivered 210,000 total viewers once again marking the highest-rated show for the network. In fact, all of FBN’s Business Day (9 AM-5 PM/ET) offerings placed among the top 20 shows in business news viewers, including The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET) which averaged 136,000 total viewers, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET) which averaged 134,000 total viewers and Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET) which averaged 132,000 viewers.

Additionally, FBN scored five out of the top 15 shows in the coveted advertising demo of persons aged 25-54 in all of business news this month with Maria Bartiromo’s pre-market show Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET), FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET) and Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 8 PM/ET), rounding out the top 20.

Notably, FBN ended August delivering six of the top 20 most affluent programs in the A25-54 cable news category year to date. The audiences for Kennedy, Making Money with Charles Payne, The Claman Countdown, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast, Kudlow, and FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET) all averaged above $112,000 in median income.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Business Network’s Kudlow Scores First Program Win Over CNBC Since Show Launch FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Kudlow (weekdays 4 PM/ET) closed out the month of August, marking its first ever win over CNBC’s Closing Bell with 192,000 total viewers, up 5 percent over CNBC, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:44 UhrFOX News Channel Scores 94 of Top 100 Cable Telecasts in August With Total Viewers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21FOX News Media to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th With Special Live Programming
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21FOX News Digital Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During July
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21FOX Weather Names Correspondents Ahead of Fall Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FOX News Channel Names Jacqui Heinrich White House Correspondent and Aishah Hasnie Congressional Correspondent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FOX Business Network to Debut New Primetime Programming Slate on September 20th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten