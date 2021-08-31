FOX Business Network’s Kudlow Scores First Program Win Over CNBC Since Show Launch

Hosted by Larry Kudlow, FBN’s post-market program Kudlow , which launched earlier this year, ended August with its second highest rated month ever, nabbing 192,000 total viewers. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market open program Varney & Co. delivered 210,000 total viewers once again marking the highest-rated show for the network. In fact, all of FBN’s Business Day (9 AM-5 PM/ET) offerings placed among the top 20 shows in business news viewers, including The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET) which averaged 136,000 total viewers , CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET) which averaged 134,000 total viewers and Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET) which averaged 132,000 viewers.

FOX Business Network’s (FBN) Kudlow (weekdays 4 PM/ET) closed out the month of August, marking its first ever win over CNBC’s Closing Bell with 192,000 total viewers, up 5 percent over CNBC, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network delivered six of the top 15 business news programs for the month.

Additionally, FBN scored five out of the top 15 shows in the coveted advertising demo of persons aged 25-54 in all of business news this month with Maria Bartiromo’s pre-market show Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET), The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET), FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET) and Kennedy (Monday through Thursday, 8 PM/ET), rounding out the top 20.

Notably, FBN ended August delivering six of the top 20 most affluent programs in the A25-54 cable news category year to date. The audiences for Kennedy, Making Money with Charles Payne, The Claman Countdown, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast, Kudlow, and FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET) all averaged above $112,000 in median income.

