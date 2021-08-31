Avaya Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in September 2021:
- Colliers 2021 Institutional Conference – September 9th
- Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference – September 14th & 15th
- Jefferies Software Conference – September 15th
For more information about these and other events, access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.
Source: Avaya Newsroom
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005046/en/Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare