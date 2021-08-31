Avaya Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences in September 2021:

Colliers 2021 Institutional Conference – September 9 th

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference – September 14 th & 15 th

Jefferies Software Conference – September 15th

For more information about these and other events, access the investor page of Avaya’s website https://investors.avaya.com/.