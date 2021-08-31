checkAd

Paysafe to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

31.08.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Wertpapier


