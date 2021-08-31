Paysafe to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2021 Technology Conference

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.