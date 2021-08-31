PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Present at 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sharp will provide a company overview at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 7:00am ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the event on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.