BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale of Affiliate Campbell Global

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 75% ownership interest in Campbell Global, LLC (“Campbell”), a leading sustainable forestry investment and management company, to J.P. Morgan Asset Management (“J.P. Morgan”), a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). As part of the transaction, JP Morgan has also acquired the co-investments in Campbell funds previously held by BrightSphere.

With the completion of the sale of Campbell, BrightSphere’s sole business is now Acadian Asset Management, with AuM of $118 billion as of June 30, 2021, which has been generating outperformance across multiple time periods through its quantitative strategies and solutions. As of June 30, 2021, 87%, 82%, 85% and 88% of Acadian’s strategies by revenue beat their benchmarks over the prior 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10- year periods.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $118 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021.1 BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

1 Pro forma for the divestitures of Campbell Global, LLC, Thompson, Siegal & Walmsley, LLC, and Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC, completed in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

Wertpapier


