BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale of Affiliate Campbell Global

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 75% ownership interest in Campbell Global, LLC (“Campbell”), a leading sustainable forestry investment and management company, to J.P. Morgan Asset Management (“J.P. Morgan”), a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). As part of the transaction, JP Morgan has also acquired the co-investments in Campbell funds previously held by BrightSphere.

With the completion of the sale of Campbell, BrightSphere’s sole business is now Acadian Asset Management, with AuM of $118 billion as of June 30, 2021, which has been generating outperformance across multiple time periods through its quantitative strategies and solutions. As of June 30, 2021, 87%, 82%, 85% and 88% of Acadian’s strategies by revenue beat their benchmarks over the prior 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10- year periods.