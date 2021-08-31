Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400,000,000 of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis. In addition, Ascendis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $60,000,000 of ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.