Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Proposed Public Offering of ADSs
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to potentially create new
treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400,000,000 of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each
of which represents one ordinary share of Ascendis. All of the ADSs are being offered by Ascendis. In addition, Ascendis expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional $60,000,000 of ADSs at the public offering price, less the underwriting commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether
or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 27, 2021, and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.
0 Kommentare