Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.08.2021, 22:01   

  • Redecor combines home design and gaming into the #2 Design Entertainment app.
  • Playtika will leverage its proven expertise in live-ops and its Boost technology platform to expand into the large and growing Design category.
  • Acquisition furthers Playtika’s growth strategy while providing it with a large and highly engaged community of Design enthusiasts, a demographic similar to Playtika’s existing user base.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) announced today its acquisition of Reworks Oy, maker of hit Design Entertainment app, Redecor. In 18 months since its launch, Redecor has grown to become the #2 Design Entertainment app based on in-app purchase revenue. Playtika, a leader in mobile gaming, live-ops and technology, will leverage its expertise to further grow Redecor into a leading destination for Design enthusiasts for years to come.

In-app purchase revenue in the Design Entertainment category has grown at a 33% compounded annual growth rate since 2019,[i] based on App Annie. Home Décor comprises 12% of all U.S. e-commerce sales, is one of the most popular categories on Pinterest, and returns more than 100 million Home Décor-related Instagram posts.[ii] Home Décor appeals to a similar demographic to that of Playtika’s existing 36 million monthly active users.

“As the fragmented and historically offline market of Home Décor continues to expand onto digital channels, Reworks offers us a compelling opportunity to establish a leading presence in a category that clearly commands a lot of interest and will potentially serve as a foundation to enter further areas beyond traditional gaming,” said Playtika Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman Robert Antokol. “Redecor provides amazing entertainment to design enthusiasts and we intend to utilize our expertise in mobile gaming, live-ops and technology to take it to new heights. Reworks’ talented team will enable us to build new apps in-house to drive future organic growth across the broader digital entertainment and app ecosystems. We are excited to welcome Reworks to the Playtika family.”

“In Redecor, we set out to build a leading entertainment product for the design community and are thrilled to be able to accelerate its growth with a partner like Playtika,” said Ilkka Teppo, Reworks’ Co-Founder and CEO. “Our strong creative capabilities complement Playtika’s expertise in technology and data, a match we think will be very beneficial to our future growth.”

