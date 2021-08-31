mPhase Names Three New Independent Board Members

Gaithersburg, MD , Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, announced it has named three new board members: Suhas Subramanyamas, Chet White and Tom Fore as part of a strategic effort to upgrade the organizational structure of the Company. Expansion of the board creates a majority independent board of directors. The new board members each bring specific expertise in business segments that are essential to the success of the mPhase growth strategy.



Suhas is a public servant, lawyer, and technology policy expert who currently represents the 87th District in the Virginia General Assembly, where he was first elected in 2019. He was the first Indian-American elected in Virginia’s history at either the state or federal level. He also serves on the Virginia Small Business Commission and Virginia Minority Business Commission as well as the Communications, Technology, and Innovation Committee in the House of Delegates. Previously, he served as a technology policy advisor in the White House under President Barack Obama, where he ran a task force on technology policy and advised on Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, infrastructure policy, and economic opportunity. Before joining the White House, he handled a range of technology and trade issues for major U.S. law firms and served as an advisor to Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He is a resident of Loudoun County, Virginia and holds a J.D. from Northwestern University.

Chet White is CEO of QuantAI, Inc., an artificial intelligence FinTech company that leverages its proprietary deep learning engine to identify tactical and secular business trends. He is also manager of Griffin Advisors, an emerging growth technology investment company that manages the Helios Alpha 3x Fund. In the private equity market, he is a partner in OneTraction Ventures, which provides a platform for startups with disruptive technology. With more than two decades of financial industry experience in both the public and private markets, he previously held executive positions with UBS, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Merriman, Curran Ford & Co.