Tinley’s Facility Receives Provisional Distributor License; Signs with Humboldt Social to Produce “Social Nature” Infused Beverages

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”) is pleased to announce that its facility in Long Beach California has been awarded a ‘Provisional Cannabis Distributor License’ by California’s Department of Cannabis Control. This enables the Company to immediately transfer finished product from its licensed manufacturing space to its licensed distribution area, provide warehousing and clear finished products for state testing. This licence enables the Company to add the remaining component of its suite of services for third-party beverage brand manufacturing that the Company set out to offer in building the Long Beach facility. The Company is also pleased to announce that Humboldt Social, a leading cannabis hospitality company, will produce its “Social Nature” cannabis beverages at Tinley’s facility for use at exclusive cannabis-friendly hotels, lounges and other venues in California.

Based in Eureka, California, Humboldt Social has a mission to normalize connections between hospitality and cannabis. Co-Founders Amy and Jon O’Connor saw a need to integrate cannabis in hospitality, which eventually led to the conception of the Humboldt Social brand. Humboldt Social owns and operates a portfolio of cannabis-friendly venues which include boutique hotels, waterfront cabins, restaurants, bars and a day spa, each with connections to “Social” dispensaries. Notable properties include the Scotia Inn, a restored, 100-year-old lodge in Redwoods Forest, and a cannabis day spa and lounge created in collaboration with leading California brand Papa & Barkley.

Social Nature prides itself on providing products that facilitate a community experience. The beverages being manufactured at Tinley’s facility will offer consumers a light, well-dosed, refreshing carbonated experience. The citrus flavor, crafted to evoke a ‘wine spritzer’, is designed to be a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused blissful alternative to an alcoholic beverage on a hot summer day. Perfect before or after a massage at Social’s cannabis spa, or at one of Social’s lodges overlooking the waterfront or the redwoods. Social’s full line of California cannabis products, which include [what products other than drinks?], are scheduled to debut towards the end of 2021. For more information on Social Nature, please visit www.oursocialnature.com and www.humboldt-social.com.