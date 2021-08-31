CHINA XD PLASTIC COMPANY LIMITED RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULE 5250(c)(1)

Harbin, China, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China XD Plastic Company Limited (Nasdaq: CXDC, the “Company”) today announced that as expected, it received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) and because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-K”).



The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Letter states that the Company is required to submit a written update of the audit work and audit procedures. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.