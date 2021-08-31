B&G Foods to Participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that the Company will participate at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The session will begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the session by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.bgfoods.com/investor-relations at the appropriate time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

