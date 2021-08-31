CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

"CrowdStrike delivered an outstanding second quarter with rapid subscription revenue growth and record net new ARR generated in the quarter. We saw strength in multiple areas of the business, added $151 million in net new ARR and grew ending ARR 70% year-over-year to exceed $1.34 billion. The success of our platform strategy and our growing brand leadership have led to a groundswell of customers turning to CrowdStrike as their trusted security platform of record. We believe that our extensible Falcon platform, purpose-built to leverage the power of the cloud, collecting data once and reusing it many times, is a fundamental cornerstone to building a durable growth business over the long-term," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022, ended July 31, 2021.

Commenting on the company's financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “In the second quarter we once again achieved strong growth at scale and delivered exceptional unit economics, drove leverage and remained capital efficient, generating strong operating and free cash flow. Given our strong performance and growing momentum in the market, and reflecting our view of a continued robust demand environment, we are raising our guidance for fiscal year 2022.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $337.7 million, a 70% increase, compared to $199.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $315.8 million, a 71% increase, compared to $184.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 70% year-over-year and grew to $1.34 billion as of July 31, 2021, of which $150.6 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 76% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 78% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $47.4 million, compared to $30.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $35.3 million, compared to $7.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $57.3 million, compared to $29.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders was $0.25, compared to $0.14 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $25.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted, was $0.11, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $108.5 million, compared to $55.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was $73.6 million, compared to $32.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents was $1.79 billion as of July 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Added 1,660 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 13,080 subscription customers as of July 31, 2021, representing 81% growth year-over-year.

CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted four or more modules, five or more modules and six or more modules increased to 66%, 53%, and 29%, respectively, as of July 31, 2021.

Ranked number one for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share in IDC’s Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020 report and named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.

Announced Falcon X Recon+, a new managed solution that simplifies the process of hunting and mitigating external threats to brands, employees and sensitive data.

Added multiple new CrowdStrike Store partner integrations in the quarter, including Rapid7, Google Cloud, ExtraHop and Siemplify.

Launched Falcon Complete for GovCloud, a U.S. FedRAMP compliant program, which provides cloud-native managed detection and response for the public sector.

Won a fourth consecutive Approved Security Product award from leading independent testing organization AV-Comparatives. Within the AV-Comparatives Malware Protection Test, Falcon Pro for Mac achieved 99.8% malware protection.

Named the winner of multiple partner-focused awards including the 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partner Award for best cybersecurity solution, 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award as the ISV Partner of the Year and the Go-to-Market Technology Partner of the Year Award at Zscaler’s 2021 ZenithLive Cloud Summit.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending October 31, 2021) and increasing its guidance for fiscal year 2022 (ending January 31, 2022):

Q3 FY22

Guidance Full Year FY22

Guidance Total revenue $358.0 - $365.3 million $1,391.2 - $1,409.4 million Non-GAAP income from operations $29.4 - $34.7 million $138.5 - $152.1 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $19.7 - $25.0 million $102.9 - $116.5 million Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $0.08 - $0.10 $0.43 - $0.49 Weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted 240 million 239 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) on strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, and tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Reports Referenced

Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020: Pandemic and Expanding Functionality Propelled Market Growth, (# US47768021), Jun 2021

IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, (Doc #US48129921), August 2021

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 315,836 $ 184,256 $ 597,064 $ 346,478 Professional services 21,854 14,715 43,469 30,571 Total revenue 337,690 198,971 640,533 377,049 Cost of revenue Subscription (1)(2) 75,993 44,037 140,896 81,281 Professional services (1) 14,439 10,354 28,041 20,005 Total cost of revenue 90,432 54,391 168,937 101,286 Gross profit 247,258 144,580 471,596 275,763 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2) 153,861 95,127 288,992 183,265 Research and development (1)(2) 90,455 50,483 168,635 91,061 General and administrative (1)(3)(4) 50,345 28,961 92,719 54,004 Total operating expenses 294,661 174,571 550,346 328,330 Loss from operations (47,403 ) (29,991 ) (78,750 ) (52,567 ) Interest expense(5) (6,296 ) (174 ) (12,526 ) (317 ) Other income, net(6) 619 732 5,387 5,265 Loss before provision for income taxes (53,080 ) (29,433 ) (85,889 ) (47,619 ) Provision for income taxes(7) 4,238 441 54,300 1,477 Net loss (57,318 ) (29,874 ) (140,189 ) (49,096 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 2,178 — Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike $ (57,318 ) $ (29,874 ) $ (142,367 ) $ (49,096 ) Net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common shareholders, basic and diluted 226,362 216,695 225,276 214,932

_____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Subscription cost of revenue $ 5,294 $ 2,635 $ 9,579 $ 4,630 Professional services cost of revenue 2,389 1,425 4,417 2,396 Sales and marketing 25,265 13,603 42,679 22,290 Research and development 25,808 9,029 43,609 13,929 General and administrative 17,531 11,021 30,365 18,106 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 76,287 $ 37,713 $ 130,649 $ 61,351

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Subscription cost of revenue $ 2,771 $ 63 $ 4,766 $ 125 Sales and marketing 547 31 969 62 Research and development — 10 — 20 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 3,318 $ 104 $ 5,735 $ 207

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 596 $ — $ 4,941 $ — Total acquisition-related expenses $ 596 $ — $ 4,941 $ —

(4) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 2,500 $ — $ 2,500 $ — Total legal reserve and settlement charges $ 2,500 $ — $ 2,500 $ —

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Interest expense $ 546 $ — $ 1,093 $ — Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount $ 546 $ — $ 1,093 $ —

(6) Includes gains from strategic investment as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Other income, net $ — $ — $ 4,356 $ — Total gains from strategic investments $ — $ — $ 4,356 $ —

(7) Includes tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Provision for income taxes $ — $ — $ 48,824 $ — Total provision for income taxes $ — $ — $ 48,824 $ —

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,787,051 $ 1,918,608 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 266,540 239,199 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 95,470 80,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 102,964 53,617 Total current assets 2,252,025 2,292,274 Strategic investments 14,165 2,500 Property and equipment, net 215,832 167,014 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,854 36,484 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 140,443 117,906 Goodwill 374,310 83,566 Intangible assets, net 85,580 15,677 Other assets 18,836 17,112 Total assets $ 3,136,045 $ 2,732,533 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,642 $ 12,065 Accrued expenses 70,162 51,117 Accrued payroll and benefits 95,462 71,907 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,374 8,977 Deferred revenue 882,969 701,988 Other current liabilities 59,219 17,499 Total current liabilities 1,136,828 863,553 Long-term debt 738,772 738,029 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 281,388 209,907 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 29,378 31,986 Other liabilities, noncurrent 38,278 17,184 Total liabilities 2,224,644 1,860,659 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, Class A and Class B 114 112 Additional paid-in capital 1,775,087 1,598,259 Accumulated deficit (872,483 ) (730,116 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,550 2,319 Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 904,268 870,574 Non-controlling interest 7,133 1,300 Total stockholders’ equity 911,401 871,874 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,136,045 $ 2,732,533

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (140,189 ) $ (49,096 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,725 17,621 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 244 — Amortization of intangible assets 5,735 207 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 50,419 28,171 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,469 4,939 Provision for credit losses 354 (269 ) Stock-based compensation expense 130,649 61,351 Gain on sale of debt securities, net — (1,347 ) Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a premium — 578 Non-cash interest expense 1,199 320 Change in fair value of strategic investments (4,356 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisition Accounts receivable (24,257 ) 16,020 Deferred contract acquisition costs (87,576 ) (48,988 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (47,883 ) (1,953 ) Accounts payable 5,383 9,634 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,242 (8,112 ) Accrued payroll and benefits 22,853 (711 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,022 ) 1,315 Deferred revenue 251,742 118,672 Other liabilities 12,277 5,250 Net cash provided by operating activities 256,008 153,602 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (55,793 ) (30,334 ) Capitalized internal-use software and website development (9,273 ) (3,850 ) Purchase of strategic investments (7,309 ) (1,000 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (353,746 ) — Purchases of marketable securities — (84,904 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 639,586 Maturities of marketable securities — 91,605 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (426,121 ) 611,103 Financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs related to revolving line of credit (219 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs related to Senior Notes (1,581 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 9,492 16,601 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 27,452 17,284 Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders 3,655 550 Net cash provided by financing activities 38,799 34,435 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (243 ) 796 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (131,557 ) 799,936 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,918,608 264,798 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,787,051 $ 1,064,734

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP subscription revenue $ 315,836 $ 184,256 $ 597,064 $ 346,478 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 239,843 $ 140,219 $ 456,168 $ 265,197 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,294 2,635 9,579 4,630 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,771 63 4,766 125 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 247,908 $ 142,917 $ 470,513 $ 269,952 GAAP subscription gross margin 76 % 76 % 76 % 77 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 78 % 78 % 79 % 78 % Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total revenue $ 337,690 $ 198,971 $ 640,533 $ 377,049 GAAP loss from operations $ (47,403 ) $ (29,991 ) $ (78,750 ) $ (52,567 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 76,287 37,713 130,649 61,351 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,318 104 5,735 207 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 596 — 4,941 — Add: Legal reserve and settlement charges 2,500 — 2,500 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 35,298 $ 7,826 $ 65,075 $ 8,991 GAAP operating margin (14 )% (15 )% (12 )% (14 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 10 % 4 % 10 % 2 %

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (Continued) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike $ (57,318 ) $ (29,874 ) $ (142,367 ) $ (49,096 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 76,287 $ 37,713 $ 130,649 $ 61,351 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,318 104 5,735 207 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 596 — 4,941 — Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 546 — 1,093 — Add: Legal reserve and settlement charges 2,500 — 2,500 — Add: Provision for income taxes(1) — — 48,824 — Less: Gain on strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike — — (2,178 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $ 25,929 $ 7,943 $ 49,197 $ 12,462 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted 226,362 216,695 225,276 214,932 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic 226,362 216,695 225,276 214,932 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted 238,043 233,169 237,753 231,720 GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.05

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total revenue $ 337,690 $ 198,971 $ 640,533 $ 377,049 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities 108,475 55,025 256,008 153,602 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (29,997 ) (20,640 ) (55,793 ) (30,334 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software and website development (4,839 ) (1,968 ) (9,273 ) (3,850 ) Free cash flow $ 73,639 $ 32,417 $ 190,942 $ 119,418 GAAP net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (41,175 ) $ (23,608 ) $ (426,121 ) $ 611,103 GAAP net cash provided by financing activities $ 36,190 $ 27,542 $ 38,799 $ 34,435 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue 32 % 28 % 40 % 41 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (9 )% (10 )% (9 )% (8 )% Less: Capitalized internal-use software and website development as a percentage of revenue (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Free cash flow margin 22 % 16 % 30 % 32 %

_____________________________

(1) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition is included in the GAAP provision for income taxes during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, and gain on strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP cost of revenue $ 90,432 $ 54,391 $ 168,937 $ 101,286 Less: Stock based compensation expense 7,683 4,060 13,996 7,026 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,771 63 4,766 125 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 79,978 $ 50,268 $ 150,175 $ 94,135 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 239,843 $ 140,219 $ 456,168 $ 265,197 Add: Stock based compensation expense 5,294 2,635 9,579 4,630 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,771 63 4,766 125 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 247,908 $ 142,917 $ 470,513 $ 269,952 GAAP professional services gross profit $ 7,415 $ 4,361 $ 15,428 $ 10,566 Add: Stock based compensation expense 2,389 1,425 4,417 2,396 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 9,804 $ 5,786 $ 19,845 $ 12,962 GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 153,861 $ 95,127 $ 288,992 $ 183,265 Less: Stock based compensation expense 25,265 13,603 42,679 22,290 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 547 31 969 62 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 128,049 $ 81,493 $ 245,344 $ 160,913 GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 90,455 $ 50,483 $ 168,635 $ 91,061 Less: Stock based compensation expense 25,808 9,029 43,609 13,929 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — 10 — 20 Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 64,647 $ 41,444 $ 125,026 $ 77,112 GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 50,345 $ 28,961 $ 92,719 $ 54,004 Less: Stock based compensation expense 17,531 11,021 30,365 18,106 Acquisition-related expenses 596 — 4,941 — Legal reserve and settlement charges 2,500 — 2,500 — Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 29,718 $ 17,940 $ 54,913 $ 35,898 GAAP loss from operations $ (47,403 ) $ (29,991 ) $ (78,750 ) $ (52,567 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 76,287 37,713 130,649 61,351 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,318 104 5,735 207 Acquisition-related expenses 596 — 4,941 — Legal reserve and settlement charges 2,500 — 2,500 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 35,298 $ 7,826 $ 65,075 $ 8,991

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.



Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike $ (57,318 ) $ (29,874 ) $ (142,367 ) $ (49,096 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 76,287 37,713 130,649 61,351 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,318 104 5,735 207 Acquisition-related expenses 596 — 4,941 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 546 — 1,093 — Legal reserve and settlement charges 2,500 — 2,500 — Provision for income taxes(1) — — 48,824 — Less: Gain on strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike — — (2,178 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $ 25,929 $ 7,943 $ 49,197 $ 12,462 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 226,362 216,695 225,276 214,932 GAAP basic net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.22 $ 0.06 GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders $ (0.25 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.16 0.55 0.26 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 — 0.02 — Acquisition-related expenses — — 0.02 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount — — — — Legal reserve and settlement charges 0.01 — 0.01 — Provision for income taxes (1) — — 0.21 — Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share (2) 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Less: Gain on strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike — — (0.01 ) — Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders $ 0.11 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used in diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders calculation: GAAP 226,362 216,695 225,276 214,932 Non-GAAP 238,043 233,169 237,753 231,720

____________________________

(1) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition is included in the GAAP provision for income taxes during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, gain on strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike and legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented. (2) For periods in which we had diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders and because of rounding differences. The GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations

We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits. We believe non-GAAP income from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to CrowdStrike

We define non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike as GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, gain on strategic investments, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits and the tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition. We believe non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share Attributable to CrowdStrike Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software and website development. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.

