1stDibs to Present at Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tu Nguyen will present at the Raymond James 2021 Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14th at 1:40pm ET.



A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).